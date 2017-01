Boko Haram insurgents have attacked troops of operation Lafiya Dole who were escorting some vehicles from Maiduguri to Damboa in Borno.

According to TheCable, the insurgents killed eight civilians, and two soldiers.

A military source said the insurgents hijacked two commercial vehicles and drove them into Sambisa forest.

Details later…

