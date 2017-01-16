The News Blog

BREAKING: Bomb explosion at the University of Maiduguri mosque

Several persons have been killed in an explosion in a mosque at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, SaharaReporters reports.

It was learnt that the explosion occurred early Monday at 6:30am while students and staff were observing prayers.

Security forces have been deployed to the scene but there has been no confirmation on the number of casualties.

A professor of veterinary medicine, Professor Mani was reportedly among those killed.

It was learnt that another explosion was heard at Gate 5 of the university killing only the suicide bomber.

 

 

