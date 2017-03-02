BREAKING: Buhari holds phone conversation with King Mohammed VI of Morocco

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held a phone conversation with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, a statement by the Royal Office has said.

According to the statement, the King enquired about the health of president Buhari and voiced satisfaction at his noteworthy improvement.

The leaders also talked about conclusions of the meeting held in Casablanca last December under the chairmanship of the King concerning the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic Gazoduc and the upcoming stages of this strategic project.

The statement also said the king notified him of the intention of Morocco to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“HM the King thanked the Nigerian leader for his personal involvement concerning the return of Morocco to the African Union, and assured him about his intention to making the Rabat-Abuja strategic axis a framework for consultation and cooperation on all African issues”, the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has also confirmed the phone conversation.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Presidency said, “King Mohammed VI of Morocco telephoned Pres @MBuhari yesterday. Thanked him for Nigeria’s support in returning Morocco to the @_AfricanUnion.”

