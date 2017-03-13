BREAKING: Buhari resumes duties, sends letter to NASS (PHOTOS)

by Dolapo Adelana

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday resumed duties.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina made the disclosure.

Adesina said Buhari also signed a letter informing the National Assembly of his resumption.

“PMB has signed a letter informing the N’Assembly of his resumption of duty from today. He receives briefing from the VP in a short while,” Femi Adesina wrote on Twitter.

Adesina in a statement, said, “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President has formally transmitted letters to the Senate and the House of Representatives, intimating the National Assembly ‘that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, March 13, 2017, after my vacation.'”

