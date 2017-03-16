BREAKING: Customs boss, Hameed Ali arrives National Assembly without uniform

by Dolapo Adelana

The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), has arrived the National Assembly Complex, The Punch reports.

Ali, who is having a running battle with the Senate was sighted wearing a white native attire.

The Senate in summoning Ali insisted that he appears before it in Customs uniform depicting his rank as the DG.

The lawmakers entered a closed door session at 10:45am, shortly after the plenary began.

