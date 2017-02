Former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema was on Tuesday granted bail.

Shema was granted bail to the tune of N1 bllion alongside three others.

Shema and the three others were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged N11 billion fraud and forgery.

Shema has been accused of financial misappropriation between 2012 and 2015 while he was governor of Kaduna State.

They were arraigned before Justice Maikaita Bako.

Details later…

