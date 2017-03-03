UPDATE: Female suicide bomber attacks NNPC depot in Maiduguri

by Azeez Adeniyi

An explosion has occurred at a NNPC depot in Maiduguri after a female suicide bomber attacked in the early hours of Friday.

It was learnt that the depot located on Damboa road was attacked at about 6:05am.

The bomber reportedly died immediately while 3 tankers with premium motor spirit (PMS) went in flames.

A source said the body of the female bomber and another burnt body (male) have been so far recovered.

Men of the Federal Fire Service are trying to put out the fire.

Details later…