BREAKING: Federal Court blocks Trump’s immigration ban

The American Civil Liberties Union announced Saturday evening that a federal court in New York had issued an emergency stay on President Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Trump had on Friday signed the order barring issuance of visas to nationals of 7 Muslim countries for 90 days.

As a result of the order, some people with current visas have already been detained or turned around at airports.

ACLU had filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of two Iraqis who were held at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The suit sought an injunction barring the Trump administration from blocking immigrants based on the executive order.

It argued that the order contradicts a 1965 law that banned discrimination in immigration based on national origin.

Judge Ann Donnelly ruled that individuals with approved refugee applications, holders of valid visas and people from the affected countries can enter the U.S.

“There is imminent danger that, absent the stay of removal, there will be substantial and irreparable injury to refugees, visa holders, and other individuals from nations subject to the January 27, 2017 executive order,” Donnelly said.

ACLU national political director Faiz Shakir said, “I hope Trump enjoys losing. He’s going to lose so much we’re going to get sick and tired of his losing.”

