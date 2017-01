Former governor of Niger State, Engineer Abdulkhadir Abdullahi Kure has been announced dead.

Kure reportedly died in Germany on Sunday afternoon where he was receiving treatment for kidney related illness.

Chief Press Secretary to the former governor, Mahmud Abdullahi confirmed his death.

He was the Director of Engineering Services in the Federal Capital Territory.

He was the governor of Niger State between 1999 and 2011.

