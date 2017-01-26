BREAKING: Fuel subsidy fraudsters bag 10-year jail term

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced Walter Watgbtsoma and Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi to 10-year imprisonment for defrauding the Federal Government through fuel subsidy.

The trial judge, who said the sentence will begin from January 13, 2016, ordered them to refund the sum of N754m to the federal government.

Their sentence was confirmed on Thursday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) via its Twitter account.

BREAKING: Walter Wagbatsoma sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) January 26, 2017

