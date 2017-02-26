BREAKING: German archaeologists regain freedom

by Dolapo Adelana

Peter Breunig, and his colleague, Johannes Buringer, two German archaeologists recently kidnapped in Kaduna State have been released, Premium Times reports.

According to the news platform, the duo were released on Saturday night.

A senior Police officer said they were released by the kidnappers without any ransom payment.

“Yes, they were released last night (Saturday) by their kidnappers. No ransom was paid,” he said.

“We are expecting an official statement from Force Headquarters , Abuja with details of their release.”

Another official at the police headquarters in Abuja also confirmed the release.

“Investigations are very much on, and we believe we will get them (the kidnappers),” he said.

The German were abducted on Wednesday in Jenjela village, Kagargo Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The abductors killed two hunters who tried to prevent them from kidnapping the Germans.

The kidnappers had also demanded N60 million as ransom for their release.