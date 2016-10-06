BREAKING: Gunmen abduct VP, teacher, 2 pupils

Four persons were abducted on Thursday when gunmen stormed Igbo Nla Model College in the Igbo Nla, Epe area of Lagos State.

The gunmen who arrived in speedboats shot into the air sporadically into the air.

Four pupils, the vice-principal and a teacher were initially abducted.

A police team rescued two of the pupils but the gunmen had escaped with two pupils, a teacher and the VP.

State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, confirmed the abduction, saying area surveillance of the area has begun.

“The command, the Navy, the SSS, the Army and the Marine Police are all involved in the search,” Owoseni said.

