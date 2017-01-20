BREAKING: Jammeh accepts to step down – report

French news agency, France 24 reports that defeated leader of The Gambia, Yayha Jammeh has agreed to leave office.
According to Nicolas Germain, a France 24 journalist, who specialises in African news said Jammeh is currently writing a statement in the presence of Guinean officials.
Guinean officials tell @FRANCE24 that Jammeh currently writing statement where he accepts to leave, in the presence of Guinean officials
— nicolas germain (@nicolasF24) January 20, 2017
