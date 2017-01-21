BREAKING: Jammeh leaves The Gambia

Former leader of The Gambia, Yayha Jammeh has finally departed the country.

Jammeh, who has ruled the tiny West African nation for the past 22 years boarded the plane alongside his wife.

A Gambian journalist, Abdoulie Sey, who witnessed the departure confirmed it via his Twitter account.

Thomas Fessy, a West Africa correspondent for the BBC also confirmed Jammeh’s departure.

#Gambia: Jammeh enters in aircraft. Supporters gere wailing: daddy! daddy! we love you! — Abdoulie Sey (@jaimolel) January 21, 2017

#Guinea president just left State House w/ column of cars – is #Jammeh with him? Is mil band at airport playing The Final Countdown? #Gambia — Thomas Fessy (@bbcfessy) January 21, 2017

#Jammeh just boarded plane with his wife and #Guinea president – flying to #Conakry, it seems. #Gambia 22 years, The End. — Thomas Fessy (@bbcfessy) January 21, 2017

