BREAKING: Jammeh leaves The Gambia

Former leader of The Gambia, Yayha Jammeh has finally departed the country.

Jammeh, who has ruled the tiny West African nation for the past 22 years boarded the plane alongside his wife.

A Gambian journalist, Abdoulie Sey, who witnessed the departure confirmed it via his Twitter account.

Thomas Fessy, a West Africa correspondent for the BBC also confirmed Jammeh’s departure.

