UPDATED: Multiple explosions at IDPs camp in Borno

Multiple explosions have rocked an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Maiduguri, early Wednesday morning.

According to AFP, the coordinator of the camp revealed that there were four explosions.

“There were four explosions inside the camp,” the coordinator of the Muna camp Tijjani Lumani told AFP.

“The bombers struck at different locations around 4:30 am. The explosions triggered fires which burned down many tents”, he said.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, the attack left 8 persons dead and 20 people injured.

The Northeast information officer of the Agency, AbdulKadir Ibrahim, in a statement said the attacks were simultaneously executed at about 4 am.

He said, “Series of bomb blast have occurred in three locations around Muna Garage area of Maiduguri metropolis. The incidents occurred at about 4 am.

“The first location is Muna Kumbori an unofficial host community camp housing 199 internally displaced persons attacked by three suicide bombers which led to the death of two persons.

“The second location is Muna Dagalti which was attacked by a suicide bomber killing another person.

“The third location is Muna Bulaya attacked by a suicide bomber who was the only casualty.”

Ibrahim said the five suicide bombers were all males.

He said, “A total of five suicide bombers all male adults were involved in the incidents killing three persons. 20 people with various degrees of injuries were administered with first aid by Emergency response team and transported to the State Specialist Hospital while the remains of the dead have been deposited in the mortuary.”