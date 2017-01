The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG) has called off its three-day warning strike, PM News reports.

The decision to end the strike followed a meeting the body held with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige in Abuja on Wednesday.

NUPENG embarked on the industrial on Wednesday after the Federal Government refused to intervene on the sacking of over 250 oil workers by International Oil Companies (IOCs).

