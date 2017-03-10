BREAKING: President Buhari returns (PHOTOS)

by Dolapo Adelana

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country from a medical vacation in London.

Buhari arrived the Nigerian Air Force base, Kaduna at 7:40am Nigerian time.

See photos below:

