(BREAKING) Rivers rerun: Army arrests PDP chieftains, 50 others

by Azeez Adeniyi

Men of the Nigerian Army have arrested state Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Samuel Wonosike and about 50 others in Rivers State where INEC is holding supplementary legislative rerun election.

They were arrested at the Etche Local Government Area of the state with arms and ammunition.

Others arrested are two former Local Government Chairmen, Roland Sekibo and Odiari Princewill.

A senior military officer told newsmen that one of the arrested youths indicted the PDP chieftains for recruiting them for the election in Etche.

Some hoodlums had earlier severed the hand of an INEC official in the same local government.