BREAKING: Rivers rerun: Hoodlums chop off INEC staff’s hand

by Azeez Adeniyi

Hoodlums have reportedly chopped off the hand of an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Igbo-Etche community, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Vanguard reports.

The Independent National Electoral Commission is conducting a legislative supplementary election in two local governments in the state.

It was learnt that another official has been taken hostage.

The victim whose hand was chopped off was taken to INEC headquarters in Port Harcourt for treatment.