Leicester and Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez has been named the 2016 African Player of the Year at the #GloCAFAwards2016.

Mahrez polled the highest number of votes, defeating Gabonese, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who got 313 votes and Sadio Mane who came third with 186 votes.

Comments

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija