BREAKING: Senate Ethics committee recommend suspension of Senator Ali Ndume

by Dolapo Adelana

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges on Wednesday recommended the suspension of a former Senate Leader for 181 legislative days.

This is contained in the Committee’s report laid before the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The Committee made the recommendation after its investigation on the certificate scandal of Senator Dino Melaye and the bulletproof scandal of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. It said Ndume did not perform due diligence when he raised the allegations on the floor of the Senate lst week.

