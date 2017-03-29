BREAKING: Senate Ethics committee recommend suspension of Senator Ali Ndume

by Dolapo Adelana

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges on Wednesday recommended the suspension of a former Senate Leader for 181 legislative days.

This is contained in the Committee’s report laid before the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The Committee made the recommendation after its investigation on the certificate scandal of Senator Dino Melaye and the bulletproof scandal of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. It said Ndume did not perform due diligence when he raised the allegations on the floor of the Senate lst week.

Sen. Sam Anyanwu now reads the C'ttee report on statements obtained from Ali Ndume on the alleged imported SUV & Dino's certificate issue. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 29, 2017

The Committee's report: 1. @dino_melaye graduated from Ahmadu Bello University & passed his courses. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 29, 2017

2. VC Ahmadu Bello also says @dino_melaye was admitted and graduated in the year 2000. 3. He presented his result & served. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 29, 2017

..4. He changed his name from Daniel to Dino Melaye and the VC ABU confirmed it. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 29, 2017

5. The dealer said he was not consulted by @bukolasaraki or @NGRSenate to import the car. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 29, 2017

6. The car had been cleared since 2015 and the allegation on @bukolasaraki is cooked up. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 29, 2017

7. Ali Ndume being a former Senate Leader failed to conduct proper investigation before his allegations. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 29, 2017

The Committee in their recommendations 1. Suspend Senator Ali Ndume and notes that dilligence should be the watchword ….. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 29, 2017

2. The Suspension starts today, 29th Match, 2017 to last for 191 Legislative days. 3. The signed report is laid before the DSP. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 29, 2017