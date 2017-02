by Azeez Adeniyi

The Senate has said it will hold a confirmation hearing for Walter Onnoghen as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on Wednesday.

Senate President Bukola Saraki made the announcement at plenary on Tuesday.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had nominated Onnoghen for confirmation early February.

The National Judicial Council had also extended his acting capacity just a day before its expiration.