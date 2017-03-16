BREAKING: Senate sends Customs boss, Ali back, mandates him to re-appear in uniform

by Dolapo Adelana
The Senate has mandated the Comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service Hameed Ali to appear before it on Wednesday, March 22 in uniform.
The Senate took the decision in a voice vote when it received Ali during plenary on Thursday.
Ali had appeared before the Senate wearing a white native attire.
2 Comments
The national assemble suppose have serious stand on thire words how can they invite Ali, he now giving excuse, he suppose to suspend him indefinitely
Obedience is better than sacrifice