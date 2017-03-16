BREAKING: Senate sends Customs boss, Ali back, mandates him to re-appear in uniform

by Dolapo Adelana

The Senate has mandated the Comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service Hameed Ali to appear before it on Wednesday, March 22 in uniform.

The Senate took the decision in a voice vote when it received Ali during plenary on Thursday.

Ali had appeared before the Senate wearing a white native attire.

