BREAKING: Seun Egbegbe arrested for $60,000 fraud (WATCH)

Film maker Seun Egbegbe has been arrested for allegedly defrauding some bureau de change operators of $60,000.

It has been learnt that Egbegbe is currently under at the Area H police command.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the $60,000 fraud to Punch.

She said, “Yes, the command in investigating him. He is under interrogation at Area H now.”

Egbegbe had been caught while trying to steal 9 iPhones at Computer Village Ikeja last year, an event he later denied after being granted bail.

He was supposed to appear before the Ikeja Magistrate’s Court next week Wednesday.

Seun Egbegbe reportedly arrested at Gbagada General hospital, Lagos, trying to rip off a mallam of N10m, while pretending to be a medical doctor Via Instablog A video posted by YNaija (@ynaija) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:36am PST

