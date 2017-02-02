BREAKING: Seun Egbegbe arrested for $60,000 fraud (WATCH)

Film maker Seun Egbegbe has been arrested for allegedly defrauding some bureau de change operators of $60,000.

It has been learnt that Egbegbe is currently under at the Area H police command.

- Advertisement -

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the $60,000 fraud to Punch.

She said, “Yes, the command in investigating him. He is under interrogation at Area H now.”

Egbegbe had been caught while trying to steal 9 iPhones at Computer Village Ikeja last year, an event he later denied after being granted bail.

He was supposed to appear before the Ikeja Magistrate’s Court next week Wednesday.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

I will return to Nigeria as soon as possible – Ibori

House of Reps condemns N145 fuel pump price

EFCC arraigns Microfinance bank MD for N316.9m fraud

EFCC declares ex-gov Shema’s aide wanted over N1bn SURE-P fraud

Insiders: “The house does not belong to Patience Jonathan”

EFCC arraigns Kaduna Perm Sec over fraud

‘How Ibori received N250m from Delta govt. in UK prison’

RRS uncovers fake Embassy, arrests 4 suspects

Loading...