BREAKING: Seun Egbegbe arrested for $60,000 fraud (WATCH)

Film maker Seun Egbegbe has been arrested for allegedly defrauding some bureau de change operators of $60,000.
It has been learnt that Egbegbe is currently under at the Area H police command.
Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the $60,000 fraud to Punch.
She said, “Yes, the command in investigating him. He is under interrogation at Area H now.”
Egbegbe had been caught while trying to steal 9 iPhones at Computer Village Ikeja last year, an event he later denied after being granted bail.
He was supposed to appear before the Ikeja Magistrate’s Court next week Wednesday.
