A French soldier has shot and wounded a machete-wielding man near the Louvre Museum in central Paris after an apparent attack on a second soldier.

The attacker who was carrying a backpack, cried out “Allahu Akbar” according to Michel Cadot, the head of Paris’s police force.

One soldier was lighty injured. The soldier’s partner fired five shots at the attacker. No explosives were found in the attacker’s bag, Cadot said.

