BREAKING: Yola market in flames

The Jimeta market in Yola, capital of Adamawa State is currently on fire, Premium Times reports.

The fire reportedly started at about 7pm when all the traders had left.

Officials of the state fire service are already on site trying to put out the fire, it was learnt.

Security officials have reportedly prevented anyone from going into the market.

“Most of them trying to get in just want to go and loot,” a security official attached to the market said.

“So far the fire service people are doing well and appear to be able to overcome this thing on their own soon”

The “Old market” as it is popularly known is located not far from the main prison and mosque in Jimeta city.

