British “man” gets pregnant after finding a sperm donor on Facebook

A British man, Hayden Cross who was born a woman has gotten pregnant after finding a sperm donor on Facebook.

Cross, 20, decided to suspend his gender transformation process four months ago in order to give birth.

Cross says his breasts and ovaries will be removed after he has given birth to his child.

“I want the baby to have the best. I’ll be the greatest dad,” he said.

Cross who formerly worked at Asda has lived as a man for three years.

He has been taking male hormones which have given him facial hair and a deeper voice.

