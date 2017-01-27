British media agog as White House misspells UK Prime Minister’s name

A White House press office memo on Friday misspelt the name of UK Prime Minister, Theresa May.

The White House repeated the mistake twice, dropping the ‘h’ in May’s name.

- Advertisement -

“In the afternoon, the President will partake in a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Teresa May,’’ the memo read.

The faux had got the British media jesting.

The Twitter handle @RealTeresaMay belongs to a retired UK glamour model who once featured in pornographic films including one entitled “Whitehouse: The Sex Video’’.

Trump had in the past tweeted at a woman called Ivanka from the English coastal city of Brighton instead of his daughter.

Theresa May will be the first World leader to meet Trump after his inauguration as President.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

US President Trump, Putin to hold first phone conversation

Madonna is a disgrace to America, she is disgusting – Trump

The Media Blog: Navel gazing about the media’s low approval ratings is nonsense

Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Audu Maikori, MD, Ontario oil (Ada Ugo-Ngadi) and others

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Mexico President cancels visit to White House over border wall row

“Don’t visit Washington, if you won’t pay for the wall” | Trump tells Mexican President

The Sexuality Blog: The Global Gag rule will hit you too, eventually

President Trump signs order to start Mexico border wall

Loading...