British media agog as White House misspells UK Prime Minister’s name

A White House press office memo on Friday misspelt the name of UK Prime Minister, Theresa May.

The White House repeated the mistake twice, dropping the ‘h’ in May’s name.

“In the afternoon, the President will partake in a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Teresa May,’’ the memo read.

The faux had got the British media jesting.

The Twitter handle @RealTeresaMay belongs to a retired UK glamour model who once featured in pornographic films including one entitled “Whitehouse: The Sex Video’’.

Trump had in the past tweeted at a woman called Ivanka from the English coastal city of Brighton instead of his daughter.

Theresa May will be the first World leader to meet Trump after his inauguration as President.

