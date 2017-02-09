British police declare Nigerian woman and her daughter missing

A Nigerian woman, Folashade Fashionable has been declared missing alongside her seven-year-old daughter Precious Sebastian.

According to Trumpet Media Group, Police in Greenwich, South London are appealing for the public’s help to find them.

Folashade Fashina, 34, has been missing from her home in Woolwich since Friday, January 20. Also missing is her seven-year-old-daughter, Precious Sebastian.

Folashade is 5ft 4ins tall, medium build with dark curly hair. Her daughter Precious is of slim build with dark hair.

Folashade is believed to be frequenting the Streatham and Croydon areas.

Officers are increasingly concerned for their wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.

