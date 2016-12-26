British pop singer, George Michael dies at 53

British Pop singer, George Michael has died at the age of 53.

Michael reportedly died at Goring, Oxfordshire, England on Christmas day.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage,” said his publicist.

Thames Valley police has said a post-mortem will be conducted.

The pop icon first became famous with pop group Wham!, in the early 80s.

He later went ahead to sell over 100 million records in his lifetime.

Some of his colleagues have started reacting to the news of his death.

“He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can’t believe he is gone. I hope the Buddha will hold him in his arms,” Boy George, said lead singer of Culture Club.

