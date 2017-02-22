Budget defence: Senate issues 48-hour ultimatum to MDAs

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Senate on Wednesday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to heads of ministries, departments and agencies to defend their budget by Friday.

Senate President Bukola Saraki asked heads of all MDAs to appear before relevant committees by Friday.

He asked the committees to use their discretion on the budget of any MDA that fails to appear by Friday.

Saraki also disclosed that the leadership of the National Assembly will be meeting with the acting President Yemi Osinbajo over some ‘discrepancies’ in the 2017 budget.

The Senate later adjourned plenary to next week Tuesday.

