Budget Padding: ‘Jibrin begins secret settelement with Dogara’

Suspended former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin has secretly begin reconciliation process with Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Daily Trust reports.

Recall that Jibrin had accused Dogara and four other principal officers of House o adding fictitious projects ro the tune of N40 billion into the budget, leading to his suspension.

According to the news platform, Jibrin has reportedly delegated some lawmakers close to the speaker to appeal to him on his behalf.

He reportedly visited a close ally of Dogara, from Borno State at the latter’s Maitama residence in Abuja and pleaded with him to also intervene.

Jibrin also recently posted a birthday message to Dogara on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, “This is to wish Mr Speaker a happy 49th birthday and many prosperous years ahead. Wishing you God guidance and blessings.”

However, Jibrin has continuously denied that he has been making efforts to settle the crisis.

