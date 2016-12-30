Budget Padding: Jibrin denies secret settlement with Dogara

Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin has debunked a report that he is seeking a secret settlement with Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

Jibrin had been suspended after he accused Dogara and four other members of the House of padding the budget to the tune of N40 billion.

There has been reports that the Kano lawmaker was making efforts to settle with the Speaker.

But Jibrin on Friday stated that such claim was a lie.

He said, “THIS IS NOT TRUE! All emails of such bunch of planted stories against me are traced to Turaki Hassan.

“We are coming out even stronger in January with several anti corruption activities and launching a new website to support it.

‘Kindly disregard the planted stories on some pay as you go platforms. IT IS FALSE!!! Our anti corruption crusade is NON negotiable!!!”

