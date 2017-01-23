Buhari appeals to Senate for Magu’s confirmation as EFCC chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, urging the lawmakers to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The letter which was reportedly sent to Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Sunday, did not mention the allegations levelled against Magu.

The Department of State Sevices (DSS) had accused Magu of flying first class against the directive of the Federal Government.

Magu was also alleged to be living in a house paid for by “corrupt” businessman.

Sources close to Magu have however said the EFCC chairman paid for his first class ticket himself.

It also emerged that the house where he currently lives was paid for by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The Senate had initially rejected his nomination after the DSS report surfaced.

