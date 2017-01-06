Buhari to attend inauguration of Ghana’s President-elect

President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the inauguration of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra on Saturday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina on Friday, he said the President will join other leaders for the inauguration of Akufo-Addo and Vice President-elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.

“President Buhari once again congratulates Ghanaians on the peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power from an incumbent to an opposition candidate, and commends out-going President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and statesmanship.

“The President will return to Abuja at the end of the inauguration ceremonies,” the statement read.

