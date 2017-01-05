Buhari commends military for rescue of Chibok girl

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed happiness at the news of the rescue of one of the over 200 Chibok girls, Rakiya Abubakar.

Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina said the remaining girls will soon be rescued.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari welcomes the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The President notes that the recovery raises renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.

“President Buhari also commends the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urges them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.

“The President assures that the Nigerian Government will continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.”

