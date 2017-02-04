Buhari deserves your prayers, not death wish – minister

Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu has dismissed rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

Shittu while representing the President at the the formal opening of the 31st National Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Ilorin said “President Buhari is not dead.’’

- Advertisement -

He urged Nigerians to continue praying for the President.

“There is need to pray fervently for economic recovery. President Muhammadu Buhari is not dead, he deserves prayers for sound health as well as for the entire growth of the nation,” Shittu said.

He commended organisers of the competition while stating that it would further boost the spiritual inclination of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Shelve planned nationwide protest, Police begs 2face

I was also rumoured to have died 12 times – Obasanjo

Economic Recovery Plan to be launched in February – FG

“We are absolutely not against it” | Presidency denies opposing planned protest

[The Presidential Blog] Is Minister Lai our Kellyanne Conway?

Opinion: Apostle Suleman, free speech and consequences

[The Legislative Blog]: 5 things Osinbajo, Saraki and Dogara may have discussed at today’s meeting

Don’t issue ultimatum to Pres. Buhari, Acting CJN Onnoghen tells Nigerians

Opinion: Dear Nigeria, before you march

Loading...