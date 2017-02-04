Buhari deserves your prayers, not death wish – minister

Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu has dismissed rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

Shittu while representing the President at the the formal opening of the 31st National Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Ilorin said “President Buhari is not dead.’’

He urged Nigerians to continue praying for the President.

“There is need to pray fervently for economic recovery. President Muhammadu Buhari is not dead, he deserves prayers for sound health as well as for the entire growth of the nation,” Shittu said.

He commended organisers of the competition while stating that it would further boost the spiritual inclination of the entire Muslim Ummah.

