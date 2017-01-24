Buhari, El-Rufai playing politics with the lives of Southern Kaduna people – PDP

The Peopled Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai of playing politics with the Southern Kaduna killings.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye on Monday, PDP condemned a statement by

- Advertisement -



the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity (SSA), Garba Shehu who said the killings in Southern Kaduna was partly the fault of the opposition party.

The party said, “We are baffled that such a callous, irresponsible and insensitive statement could come from a person who speaks for the President of Nigeria. This shows the extent to which every issue in the Country today is viewed from the APC’s and the Presidency’s extremely narrow and jaundiced partisan political prism.

“Is Garba Shehu inferring that the hapless people of southern Kaduna were singled out for genocide because they elected a PDP senator? Or that the People invited such mindless violence upon themselves by choosing to be different in a sea of APC domination? “It is high time those in authority learned that we cannot reduce everything to partisan politics. You do not play politics with the lives of millions of people. That’s exactly what APC Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el Rufai and President Buhari have been doing with the lives of the people of Southern Kaduna.”

The party said it lacked faith in the Federal Government to prosecute those involved in the killings.

“Beyond politics, we are all accountable to God almighty. We once again call for an international inquiry into the Southern Kaduna massacre. We have little faith that those at the helm of affairs at the State and National levels will do justice in the matter.”

- Advertisement -



Comments