Buhari entitled to vacations, medical checkups as a citizen – Oshiomhole

Former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has said arguments over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari who travelled to the UK for vacation was unnecessary.

He said this while speaking with journalists at his hometown in Iyamho, Estako West Local Government Area, shortly after voting during the House of Representatives by-election for Etsako federal constituency.

Oshiomhole said the President as a citizen was entitled to vacations and medical checkups.

He said, “I think it is unnecessary. Let us be honest. As the governor of Edo State, we have had to sponsor, and the records are there, first, Nigerian medical doctors, who request for it in black and white that they had to be treated in India, the UK or US and they give me a variety of reasons why they need that foreign medical check.

“‎I have seen villagers approaching me that they had prostrate (cancer). They had gone to some local hospitals and they had challenges and they want support to go to India. I had used state funds to support very ordinary people and all kinds of people, including the media, politicians and farmers.

“‎I have had course to travel outside Nigeria for a comprehensive medical check, when I was in doubt. And the experience of Gani Fawehimi shows that if ordinary Nigerian labourers, medical doctors find course to go and do what we call routine physical check, why ‎would anybody make it such a big issue that any Nigerian, including our president, should be denied the right for a thorough check.”

The former governor said it was unfortunate some Nigerians were wishing the President dead instead of praying for him.

