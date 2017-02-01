Buhari finally speaks from London, calls Dalung

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commiserated with the Mi user of Sports and Youths development, Solomon Dalung over the death of his wife.

She had died in Jos after a brief illness and her death was announced by Dalung on his Facebook page.

- Advertisement -



Special assistant to the minister on media, Nneka Anibeze said President Buhari called Dalung from London.

Anibeze said the President promised to support the Dalung family in their moment of grief.

He also prayed to God to give the family she left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

There had been rumours that the President has died in London. This is the first time he would be speaking from London since the rumours started spreading.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments