Buhari has good intentions – Father Mbaka

Vocal Catholic priest, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka has said those working with President Muhammadu Buhari are frustrating his efforts to make Nigeria better.

Mbaka, who stated this during a sermon at the first Adoration Crusade for the year, said President Buhari as an individual means well for Nigeria, “but unfortunately, he surrounded himself with officials who have different agenda”.

Mbaka said, “Buhari has good intentions for the country, unfortunately, his subordinates have different agenda – they are interested in their pockets.”

“Those wishing the president death don’t love this country. Children of God, what do people gain by wishing somebody death? We should pray for our leaders; that is what the Bible says,” he added.

He urged Nigerians not to lose hope as their was light at the end of the tunnel.

