Buhari just like Jonathan – Balarabe Musa

Elder statesman Balarabe Musa says President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to deal with the situation in Nigeria.

Musa, who stated this in an interview with The Vanguard said Buhari is just like his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.

He said, “The President is just like his predecessor. I ask you what is the remarkable difference between him and his predecessor. No fundamental difference. They all believe in the system based on self interest first, while public interest comes after their own interest is served. He is not radical enough to deal with the situation in Nigeria.”

On the economy, Musa said it was in shambles because the federal government abdicated its responsibility to the private sector.

“Let us decide first what is the root cause of the problem of the economy. The root cause is the leading role of the private sector as opposed to the leading role of the state in the economy to ensure, peace, equality, justice, dignity of the human person and the progressive development of the country. Unless the leading role of the state is right, we cannot get things right.

“With our experience over the years, the only viable solution to the state of the nation is socialist reconstruction of Nigeria starting with the leading role of the state in the economy.

“At the moment, the choice of the President and the Senate President is that the leading role of the economy is that of the Private sector which is wrong. As long as we continue with this, we will get no where”.

