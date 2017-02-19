Buhari never routed trips to visit doctors in London – Presidency

by Dolapo Adelana

The Presidency on Saturday dismissed as false a media report that President Muhammadu Buhari had made several medical trips to London in the past, under the guise of embarking on official trips to other countries.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in an interview with The Punch.

Adesina said this in reaction to a Reuters report titled “Nigeria signals normality by putting Buhari’s deputy in charge” published on Friday.

According to the report, some unnamed diplomats claimed that Buhari had made several trips to see his doctors, routing trips to Asia via London so as not to declare medical leave all the time.

Adesina denied the rumours, saying Buhari is a straightforward and honest person.

The presidential spokesman said, “President Buhari is a straightforward person. Where he tells you he is going is where he goes.

“Anyone making spurious claims is simply using his own standards to judge Mai Gaskiya, the honest man.”

