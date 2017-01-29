Buhari not fighting corruption in his own government – Aisha Yesufu

Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Campaign group, Aisha Yesufu has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not fighting corruption as he had promised in his campaign.

In a recent chat with Punch, Yesufu said the allegations against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) was an evidence that the President was shielding corrupt people in his government.

She said, “I think the fact that the SGF had been given a clean bill of health by the President himself having signed the letter to the Senate, is appalling. It’s a slap on the face of every Nigerian that believes in the anti-corruption war. If he was found not to have done it or that the N200m that was paid into his account was found to be false, that’s a different thing; but not for them to be talking about technicalities.”

Yesufu wondered why Buhari was not fighting corruption in the previous administration but has ignored same in his administration.

“Even if it is the president that is found wanting, he should be prosecuted after leaving office. This government has been focusing on corruption allegations against members of the past administration instead of fighting its own corruption. We can’t continue like this. If the administration of President Buhari is sincere, it should fight the corruption going on right now,” she noted.

