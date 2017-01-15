The News Blog

Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day (PHOTOS)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday celebrated the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the National Arcade, Eagles Square, Abuja.

Also present at the event were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Others in attendance include all the Service Chiefs and other top government functionaries.

At the event, President Buhari also took time out to speak with troops in Sambisa, Yola and Liberia via video-call.

See photos below:

