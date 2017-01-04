Buhari presides over first FEC meeting in 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the first Federal Executive Council meeting for 2017.

According to The Punch, the meeting which started at 10am is holding inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Conspicuously absent from the meeting is Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo who is on a short vacation.

Opening prayers was taken by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello; and the Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire.

Shortly after the opening prayers, the meeting entered into a closed session.

About twenty ministers and some presidential aides are in attendance.

The embattled Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, is also in attendance.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who was directed to probe Lawal and the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, is also present at the meeting.

