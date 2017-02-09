Buhari replaces army bodyguards with DSS operatives

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the replacement of men of the Nigerian Army with operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) as his bodyguards, Vanguard reports.

The directive was reportedly given by the President before his departure to the UK for vacation.

It was learnt that the Chief Security Officer, to the President, CSO Bashir Abubakar had expressed displeasure at soldiers protecting the President.

It was further gathered there had been a running battle between the former Chief Security Officer (CSO) Abdulraman Mani and the Aide de Camp (ADC) to the President, Colonel Lawal Abubakar on which of the agencies would do the job.

A source said “protection of the President by body Guards is actually the work of the DSS but Mr. President did not have confidence in the service because of the way they treated him during the campaigns.

“The soldiers were moved into the inner circle of the security network while SSS operated at the periphery. This has not gone down well with both services. Mr. President was convinced to reverse this order”.

