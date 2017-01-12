Buhari to attend Africa-France Summit in Mali

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday travel to Bamako, Mali to attend the 27th Africa-France summit.

Buhari will head to Bamako from Banjul in Gambia where he is scheduled to meet with President Yahya Jammeh, and President-elect Adama Barrow.

The Africa-France Summit convened by French President Francois Hollande, is aimed at strengthening cooperation between France and African countries in peace and security, and economic development.

At the Summit, the President will reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to global efforts on the war against terror, underline the need for improved collaboration to address the menace of terrorism, and underscore the efforts government is making to attract more foreign direct investment.

