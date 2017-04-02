Buhari won’t relent in anti-corruption war – Garba Shehu

by Dolapo Adelana

The Presidency has said the fight against corruption by the Muhammadu Buhari administration will not stop despite the strong resistance of the opposition and their actions to thwart the government’s efforts every day.

“Let me say one thing. Those whose illicit ways of accumulating money have been stopped will criticise this government but all that will not derail the unfaltering commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the war against corruption,” a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said in a radio program Hannu Da Yawa on FRCN Kaduna at the weekend.

Shehu said the president will not back down on one of his campaign promises – the anti-corruption war.

“He is aware that this was one of the main reasons why Nigerians in their millions put their trust in him; the main reason they voted him into power in 2015.

“To keep that trust of ordinary Nigerians who voted him into the office, he has vowed to give corruption a good fight. He will not let them down.

“Corruption has been fighting back vehemently, finding accomplices in various forms and guises. Nevertheless, the Buhari administration will not relent.

“Nothing will return our country to those sad, old days of wanton thievery that have plunged us into the economic mess from which Nigeria is currently recovering. The war against corruption in Nigeria is one of those clashes between good and evil, where good is determined to triumph.”