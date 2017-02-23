Buhari’s absence: Osinbajo up to the task – CAN

by Dolapo Adelana

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says no vacuum has been created due to the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President of the association, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who stated this in Abuja on Thursday said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is up to the task.

While reacting to the recent statement from the president requesting a longer period of rest, Ayokunle asked people to pray for Buhari until he returns to the country “hale and hearty”.

“There is no need for any hue and cry being made by some people that his [Buhari] unprecedented absence could create a vacuum in the presidency since President Buhari has done what is needful by transferring power to the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who is up to the task,” he said in a statement.

“I call on all well meaning Nigerians, especially Christians not to cease praying for President Muhammadu Buhari as he takes further rest as advised by his doctors until he returns back to the country hale and hearty to continue his good works.

“It is needless reminding you that as Christians, our responsibilities include but not limited to making supplications, prayers, and intercessions, and giving thanks for our leaders and for all that are in the position of authority, ‘that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour… (1 Timothy 2:1-2).”

Ayokunle also called on the security agencies to rise up to “flush out the hoodlums” who are still killing innocent people in southern Kaduna despite the presence of policemen and soldiers.

“We call on the security agencies in the country to stop the killings in Kafanchan despite their presence in the area, we heard of recent attacks in Atakar and Kaninkon villages of Kaura and Jema’a local government areas in the state,” he said.

“All hands should be on deck to flush out those criminals from their hideouts in order to restore a permanent peace to the Southern Kaduna communities once and for all.”

